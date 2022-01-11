-
An Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigation has concluded that an August Elkhart police shooting was justified.According to a report from the Elkhart…
-
A 43-year-old Elkhart man wrongfully convicted in a 2002 murder case has been officially exonerated after the state granted a motion from the Elkhart…
-
UPDATE:(Oct. 24, 12:10pm)INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's attorney general says he didn't touch any women in a sensual manner during the party where four…
-
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) - A Goshen police officer won't face charges for shooting a motorist at the end of a chase. Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker says…