Prosecutors say Martin's shooter was trying to abduct employee

The man who fatally shot two people in an Elkhart Martin’s store Monday night appeared to be trying to abduct the 19-year-old employee he killed.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker described what happened at a press conference Friday.

Becker says 54-year-old Juan Sanchez had filled a cart with alcohol and parked it near the self-checkout area. He had been pushing the cart around for about 20 minutes and watching a group of young females.

Becker says the investigation has revealed that Sanchez was drawn to young females.

She says he waited for 19-year-old employee Annasue Rocha to staff the self-checkout area, then he started scanning his alcohol. When she brought his ID back to him, he showed her his gun and grabbed her by the wrist.

Becker says a female customer had noticed something seemed off with how Annasue, known as “Annie,” was interacting with the man so she told a manager. The manager confronted him.

That gave Annie a moment to free herself and step back, but then Sanchez fatally shot her.

Some people ran for the exits. Ben and Valarie Jeffery ran back into the store. Sanchez as he was walking out of the store, still pushing the cart, turned back and fired into the store, hitting Ben Jeffery in the back, killing him also.

Becker says the customer who alerted the manager probably saved lives.

"Just to remind everyone, pay attention," she said. "One of the witnesses articulated, as a woman you can tell when other women are in trouble, and that is true. But all of us have the ability to use our common sense and our observation powers, and protect ourselves, so I hope this to be very empowering for everyone listening and watching."

