Biden visiting South Bend Saturday for private event

Multiple local news outlets are reporting that President Biden plans to visit South Bend on Saturday to attend a private event.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a VIP Movement Notification to the South Bend International Airport, which typically comes ahead of presidential visits. Also, people were posting pictures on Facebook of a military cargo plane over Mishawaka today, another advance sign of such visits.

It wasn’t yet clear where in the community Biden will be attending the event. The University of Notre Dame made no related announcements and declined comment when contacted by WVPE News.