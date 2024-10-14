© 2024 WVPE
A Common Thread unites women at South Bend's St. Margaret's House

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 14, 2024 at 5:15 PM EDT
Eileen Hughes, a volunteer and board member, serves lunch recently at St. Margaret's House, a women's day center in downtown South Bend.
Eileen Hughes, a volunteer and board member, serves lunch recently at St. Margaret's House, a women's day center in downtown South Bend.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Teresa Anderson, a guest at St. Margaret's House, helps run its art studio.
Teresa Anderson, a guest at St. Margaret's House, helps run its art studio.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
A silk scarf in the process of being made in the art studio at St. Margaret's House in South Bend. Guests can learn how to paint the scarves and split proceeds from their sales with St. Margaret's House.
A silk scarf in the process of being made in the art studio at St. Margaret's House in South Bend. Guests can learn how to paint the scarves and split proceeds from their sales with St. Margaret's House.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
A silk scarf that a guest is making at St. Margaret's House. Women can learn the craft of silk scarf painting and split proceeds from their sales with St. Margaret's House.
A silk scarf that a guest is making at St. Margaret's House. Women can learn the craft of silk scarf painting and split proceeds from their sales with St. Margaret's House.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Art on the wall at St. Margaret's House conveys the organization's founding Bible verse, Matthew 25:35.
Art on the wall at St. Margaret's House conveys the organization's founding Bible verse, Matthew 25:35.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Exterior of St. Margaret's House, 117 N. Lafayette Blvd. in South Bend.
Exterior of St. Margaret's House, 117 N. Lafayette Blvd. in South Bend.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Ruth Clark, longtime guest at St. Margaret's House in South Bend.
Ruth Clark, longtime guest at St. Margaret's House in South Bend.

St. Margaret’s House has been changing women’s lives in downtown South Bend for more than three decades. Three years ago they launched a storytelling event aimed at sharing some of that magic with the public, and they hope you’ll come listen Thursday night.

A Common Thread, now in its third year, weaves first-person accounts from St. Margaret’s House guests, volunteers and staff, speaking from the heart about what the organization has meant to them. The first two years it happened at Indiana University South Bend.

This year, A Common Thread moves to the DeBartolo Center for the Performing Arts at Notre Dame.

Organizing it all has been Angela Blake, assistant director of guest services at St. Margaret’s House. The nonprofit, founded in 1990, operates a day center for women at 117 N. Lafayette Boulevard. It offers women living in poverty a safe place to get lunch, rest, do laundry, and receive help navigating resources.

Blake says it began as a conversation she had with St. Margaret’s House Marketing Director Cathy Hall, as they brainstormed ideas to re-introduce themselves to the community in 2022 after having shut down during Covid.

"We said rather than have us present it for people or through our own lens, it's very important for people to have their own voices heard, so we thought yeah, let's have people get up and tell their stories about connection," Blake said.

Since Covid, St. Margaret’s House has seen more women needing help, especially with rising housing and food costs.

"So trying to make sure that a woman, if her lease is up and they need to sign or renew a lease, they're looking at a $200, $300, $400 increase month to month on their rent and they can't afford that. So it's just trying to come up with resources on how they can fill that gap. In the mean time wages are kind of staying the same."

But as critical as food, shelter and figuring out Medicaid are, St. Margaret’s House is about much more. Women, often victims of past abuse, find emotional support and friendship. They find other women who listen to their stories and believe them. They find laughs and tears.

Hall, the marketing director, says women also are allowed to pick from free clothing that’s been donated.

"We try to set up our clothes closet like a boutique because we want this to be a dignified experience that a woman can come here and shop," Hall said. "But of course nothing costs any money but that they can come and select 20 items a month. We try to have a variety of things. We have children's clothing over here. Towels and sheets and blankets always just fly off the wall, for sure."

Guests also can step into an art studio and learn to express themselves. Art has been proven to help people heal from trauma. In the studio, they receive guidance from Teresa Anderson, herself a guest. Anderson helps run a program in which guests paint silk scarves. The scarves are sold, at events like Art Beat, with St. Margaret’s House and the artist splitting the proceeds.

"One of the heartbeats of this place is this art studio," Anderson said. "Nobody is prohibited from being up here, period, but if you're going to work with the silk, you've got to take the classes and proceed with that program."

Anderson says she sees the art give women hope.

"There's a tireless, never-ending cycle of helping here," Anderson said. "Sometimes you just need to sit in a quiet place and color. Or you need to work on a piece of art. If they can't work on the silk, we have crochet supplies, we have coloring supplies, we have watercolor supplies, name it, we've got it. The community's been very generous at donating things. This is a place that helps with tranquility as well as doing other things."

Hall says staff and volunteers see some incredible stories unfold every day at St. Margaret’s House. They conceived A Common Thread in an effort to give the community a feel for what they see.

They let WVPE News come in for lunch on a recent weekday. They serve 80 to 100 women a day, hot fresh meals of donated food prepared by volunteers. Before they line up for food and say a prayer, the women hear announcements from a staff member.

Perhaps the biggest cheerleader for St. Margaret’s House is guest Ruth Clark, who has suffered multiple strokes. She’s been coming for about 15 years and she never misses a day.

"You might not have a home out there, or you might have a home in another state or wherever, but when you come in these doors," Clark said, "take off your coat, sit back and relax. You're at home."
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
