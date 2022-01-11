-
Today we talk about food insecurity, and learn about a local food bank's effort to educate people on the issue.Produced by Mariam Sobh.Guests:John…
A lack of quality data collected by Indiana's colleges and universities is likely causing them to underestimate the severity of students' housing and food…
Food banks and pantries across Indiana are seeing more people in need of assistance during the coronavirus crisis. A lot of food pantries in Indiana are…
An Elkhart elementary school is sending leftover food home with some students to help feed them on the weekends.Woodland Elementary School in Elkhart has…