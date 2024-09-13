Food bank ramps up operations for Hunger Action Month

Since 2008, September has marked Hunger Action Month. Employees and volunteers at food pantries nationwide wear orange throughout the month to highlight the critical issue of food insecurity. Marijo Martinec, executive director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, said there’s a reason for September being Hunger Action Month.

“We use September to remind people that many in our community go hungry,” Martinec said. “Summertime is challenging for food banks. The need for food often increases when kids are out of school and people may have seasonal jobs, but donations usually drop.”

Non-perishable food donations are vital, but Martinec emphasized that monetary donations offer additional benefits.

“We can stretch a dollar further,” Martinec said. “By collaborating with partners and working with large food brokers, a one-dollar donation can provide up to five meals or eight pounds of food.”

The food bank needs a range of volunteers, not just those who collect donations.

“We offer opportunities for behind-the-scenes help,” Martinec said. “If you have handyman skills, we welcome those types of volunteers. Volunteering is a great way to get involved.”

The ultimate goal of Hunger Action Month is to end food insecurity.

“Every action we take can help end hunger,” Martinec said. “One day, I would love to be out of a job. I wish we didn’t need food banks and food pantries to feed people. Every action brings us one step closer to a community where no one goes hungry.”