GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to come together through generosity in all its forms and giving their voice, time, money,…
Giving Tuesday has been a big success thanks to you. On Giving Tuesday your donation to WVPE was a way for you to designate another charity that you would…
The Indiana National Guard is scheduled to end its six-month deployment to aid Indiana’s food banks on September 30. Like many food banks, the Food Bank…
WVPE is proud to partner with our media sponsor, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, to remind Michiana that September is Hunger Action Month.The Food Bank…
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has provided a list of dates, times and places where food will be distributed. Please see this week's list below. Food…
Food banks and pantries across Indiana are seeing more people in need of assistance during the coronavirus crisis. A lot of food pantries in Indiana are…
The Fine Arts Club at IU South Bend has created a 14 foot tall paper mache giving tree for a food drive Thursday.The tree is made up of mostly outdated…
Indiana distributed $300,000 to food banks across the state. The funding was was set aside in the new, two-year state budget passed earlier this year. The…