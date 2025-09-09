Hunger Action Day shines an orange light on food insecurity in Northern Indiana

Mishawaka’s iconic bridge lights orange for Hunger Action Day, part of a nationwide campaign to raise awareness of hunger and food insecurity.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana says the observance highlights the ongoing challenges many residents face in putting food on the table. Executive Director Marijo Martinec says using visible landmarks helps communities of all sizes join the effort.

“Over the past several years we’ve tried to have landmarks in the community go orange with us, because I figure if big cities can do it so can cities of our size,” Martinec says.Food insecurity affects an estimated 15 percent of residents across northern Indiana, including 18 percent of children. Martinec says the Food Bank’s own numbers show the need is growing.

The organization reports a 14 percent increase in households served compared to the previous year. Even more striking is the growth in families who are seeking help for the first time.

“They're new to this. They're new to the whole process of needing help, so that is what’s actually very concerning,” Martinec says.The Food Bank serves six counties — St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Marshall, Starke, and Kosciusko — through a network of food pantries and mobile distributions. Staff say those partners also report heavier demand.

Volunteers remain critical to the effort. Martinec says the Food Bank always needs people willing to lift, pack, and distribute food. She notes that even a few hours of volunteer work can help families get the groceries they need.

Donations also play a major role. A single dollar, according to the Food Bank, can provide up to five meals thanks to the group’s access to bulk purchasing through the Feeding America network. At the same time, the organization welcomes shelf-stable food donations, particularly healthy options such as low-sugar fruits, low-sodium vegetables, peanut butter, pasta, and soups.

September is recognized nationally as Hunger Action Month, but the Food Bank stresses that the need is constant. Martinec says the visibility of events like Hunger Action Day serves as a reminder that hunger persists long after the orange lights fade.

The Food Bank continues to call on the community for year-round support through donations, volunteers, and advocacy.