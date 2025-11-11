© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mishawaka Target donates food from power outage for pantries

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 11, 2025 at 4:34 PM EST
Cultivate co-founder and CEO Jim Conklin pushes a skid of food on Wednesday at the Mishawaka Target store. Rather than throw it awa during a power outage, the store donated 50,000 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Cultivate food rescue.
Provided
Cultivate co-founder and CEO Jim Conklin pushes a skid of food on Wednesday at the Mishawaka Target store. Rather than throw it awa during a power outage, the store donated 50,000 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Cultivate food rescue.

In Mishawaka last Wednesday, a tree fell on a power line, knocking out power to the Grape Road-Main Street corridor for much of the day. The affected businesses included the Target store but they didn’t let their food go to waste.

Target called the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and offered to donate some 50,000 pounds of food. The food bank then called Cultivate, the food rescue nonprofit that last year built a new cold storage facility on Prairie Avenue in South Bend.

Cultivate co-founder Jim Conklin says they didn’t have time to recruit volunteers so they rounded up about eight Cultivate employees and rushed to the store. Conklin says worked for four hours filling 70 skids, requiring about six truck loads.

“It was 5 to 9:30 that we did it but it was just kind of fun to see if you can rescue that amount of food," Conklin says.

And he says with the federal government shutdown pausing SNAP benefits, the timing is ideal.

“It’s great, given all the things going on with SNAP right now. This is an unexpected, very significant donation of food. There’s a lot of food in a grocery store so I have a strong feeling this is going to serve a lot of community members here over the next couple of weeks.”

Cultivate has invited the pantries they help supply to come pick up some of the food Wednesday.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team SNAPFood Bank of Northern Indianapower outageMishawakaCultivateFood Rescue
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott