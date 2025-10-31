SNAP freeze comes amid already growing food insecurity locally

As they brace for the SNAP benefits freeze, Food Bank of Northern Indiana officials are especially worried because they’ve already seen local hunger growing in recent years.

Food Bank Executive Director Marijo Martinec says their on-site pantry in South Bend served 383 households Wednesday, a new single-day record. And from 2020 through last year, Martinec says their number of households served jumped 64% across their six-county network of pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and day care facilities. It rose 75% in St. Joseph County and 84% at the South Bend pantry.

Martinec concerning :10 … “So more people are entering the charitable food system and that’s what’s been concerning to us, really since the beginning of this year.”

Their pantry is now open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Starting next week, for as long as the shutdown lasts, they’re adding Thursdays.

Martinec says they recently received $50,000 from a donor who wants it spent on food only at South Bend pantries, and she’s confident the community will step up like she’s seen before during hard times.

Martinec helpers :17 … “We have seen people coming into the food bank, especially the past four or five days, dropping off food donations, monetary donations. We are feeling the support but it’s going to be tough the longer the shutdown continues.”