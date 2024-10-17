Local churches awarded grants to preserve historic heritage

In a boost for historic congregations across Indiana, the Indiana Landmarks’ Sacred Places Indiana Fund has announced the awarding of over $2.4 million in grants to 17 churches statewide. This funding is part of the program's second round of grants, established with support from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help address critical capital needs in these beloved community landmarks.

Among the recipients, Saint Joseph Catholic Parish in Mishawaka stands out with a substantial grant of $400,000 designated for the replacement of the original slate roof of its 1891 church. This funding will be instrumental in ensuring the preservation of the church’s historic character while enhancing its functionality for the congregation.

In South Bend, Saint Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Catholic Church will receive $125,000 for essential structural repairs beneath the sanctuary of the church, which dates back to 1900. These improvements are crucial for maintaining the safety and integrity of this cherished place of worship.

David Frederick, director of Indiana Landmarks’ Sacred Places Program, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “We continue to receive calls for help from congregations who need assistance in maintaining their historic facilities. By offering this critical funding, we hope to help congregations and parishes continue to thrive as spiritual centers and make vital contributions to their communities.”

Congregations receiving grants must demonstrate a commitment to stewardship of their historic buildings, with a focus on organizational health, community engagement, and financial stability. The competitive process for these matching grants ensures that funds are allocated to those most ready to undertake significant preservation projects.

Applications for the next round of grants will be accepted in mid-January 2025. Interested congregations are encouraged to submit a letter of interest.