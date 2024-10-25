Drop off leftover prescription drugs Saturday around Michiana

What do you do with your leftover prescription drugs? A 2022 study of people who’d had surgery found that nearly a third didn’t throw them out.

Young children who find them can accidentally overdose. Teens and others can develop addictions. And they can contaminate the water supply if flushed down the toilet.

On Saturday, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, you can safely turn in leftover medicine. The St. Joseph County Health Department, county police and the 574 Foundation have joined to offer drop-off sites around the area.

You can drop them off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the county jail, the Clay Fire stations on Cleveland and Anderson roads, the Mishawaka Fire Station on Harrison Road, Beacon Aquatic Center in Elkhart and Beacon Hospital in Bremen.

If you can’t make it to any of those, you can drop them into a box year-round in the lobby of the South Bend Police Department weekdays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.