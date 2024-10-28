Bill Clinton to campaign for Harris in Benton Harbor on Wednesday

Former President Bill Clinton will be campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris in southwestern Michigan on Wednesday with a final stop in Benton Harbor. According to the Harris-Walz campaign, his first stop will be at the Souls to the Polls Breakfast in Muskegon Heights.

Clinton’s next stop is South Haven, where he will participate in the Harris Walz campaign canvass kickoff. The event is scheduled to last two hours.

Clinton’s final scheduled stop of the day is a community conversation to be held in Benton Harbor. According to the Harris-Walz campaign, the physical location will not be released until 12 hours before the event, and an RSVP is required to attend.

WVPE reached out to Benton Harbor for road closure information, but did not receive any information.