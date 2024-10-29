Republican campaigning to voters in line says he's following law

St. Joseph County Democrats don’t like tactics that a Republican candidate is using to reach early voters but Republicans say the campaigning follows Indiana election law.

If you’ve voted early in Mishawaka, you’ve probably seen and heard from Mark Rolfes. He’s the guy who has strapped a Zappia yard sign to his back. He might have offered you a campaign pamphlet for Loris Zappia, the Republican candidate for probate judge.

On Tuesday Rolfes was again out speaking to early voters in line outside the County Services Annex in downtown Mishawaka, urging them to vote for Zappia.

Indiana law prohibits candidates, their surrogates or supporters from electioneering within 50 feet of the door of a polling place. Rolfes says he’s well aware of the law. He said his ex-wife and current fiancee is Republican County Clerk Amy Rolfes. He says the couple are engaged to remarry after having divorced.

"I've been out here seven days now and the first day we measured it out, and that light pole is the 50-foot mark, so yeah we're following all the rules," Mark Rolfes said. "You know, we're the only ones here. The Democrats usually are campaigning too. I don't know why they're not here but we're excited about our candidates."

