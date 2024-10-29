© 2024 WVPE
Republican campaigning to voters in line says he's following law

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 29, 2024 at 3:21 PM EDT
Mark Rolfes, who says he is divorced from and engaged to remarry Republican St. Joseph County Clerk Amy Rolfes, campaigns for Republican county Probate Judge candidate Loris Zappia Tuesday outside the County Services Annex in Mishawaka. Democrats say they're hearing complaints from early voters that Mark Rolfes is aggressive as they wait in line to vote. Rolfes says he's following the law.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
St. Joseph County Democrats don’t like tactics that a Republican candidate is using to reach early voters but Republicans say the campaigning follows Indiana election law.

If you’ve voted early in Mishawaka, you’ve probably seen and heard from Mark Rolfes. He’s the guy who has strapped a Zappia yard sign to his back. He might have offered you a campaign pamphlet for Loris Zappia, the Republican candidate for probate judge.

On Tuesday Rolfes was again out speaking to early voters in line outside the County Services Annex in downtown Mishawaka, urging them to vote for Zappia.

Indiana law prohibits candidates, their surrogates or supporters from electioneering within 50 feet of the door of a polling place. Rolfes says he’s well aware of the law. He said his ex-wife and current fiancee is Republican County Clerk Amy Rolfes. He says the couple are engaged to remarry after having divorced.

"I've been out here seven days now and the first day we measured it out, and that light pole is the 50-foot mark, so yeah we're following all the rules," Mark Rolfes said. "You know, we're the only ones here. The Democrats usually are campaigning too. I don't know why they're not here but we're excited about our candidates."
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
