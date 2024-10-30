© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill Clinton rallies support for Kamala Harris in Benton Harbor

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published October 30, 2024 at 9:53 PM EDT
Former President Bill Clinton campaigned for Kamala Harris in Benton Harbor on Wednesday.
1 of 5  — Bill Clinton Campaigning.jpg
Former President Bill Clinton campaigned for Kamala Harris in Benton Harbor on Wednesday.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
President Clinton greeted fans after the event, shaking hands and taking selfies.
2 of 5  — Clinton meeting crowd.jpg
President Clinton greeted fans after the event, shaking hands and taking selfies.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
Benton Harbor mayor Marcus Muhammad introduced the crowd to the 42nd president.
3 of 5  — Mayor Muhammad.jpg
Benton Harbor mayor Marcus Muhammad introduced the crowd to the 42nd president.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
The event drew a crowd of hundreds. The line to get into the venue wrapped around the block.
4 of 5  — Clinton Line.jpg
The event drew a crowd of hundreds. The line to get into the venue wrapped around the block.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
The event drew a crowd of hundreds. The line to get into the venue wrapped around the block.
5 of 5  — Clinton Line2.jpg
The event drew a crowd of hundreds. The line to get into the venue wrapped around the block.
Mike Murrell / WVPE

Former President Bill Clinton campaigned for Kamala Harris on Wednesday, making multiple stops in western Michigan, including Benton Harbor. He attracted a crowd of hundreds who came to hear him speak about Harris’ credentials, plans, and their potential impact on Michigan.

“(Kamala Harris) has got a plan,” Clinton said, “that’s going to create more jobs and raise incomes. This is the first time we’ve ever had help for new homeowners making a down payment.”

Reflecting on his 1992 campaign, Clinton emphasized Michigan's significance to him.

“When I came here running for president, Michigan was so good to me,” Clinton said. “They should have, because there’s such a huge number of people from Arkansas living in Michigan.”

Clinton shared insights from his presidency, explaining what he learned and observed over the years. He believes his experience gives him a unique perspective on the nation’s needs.

“I know both Vice President Harris and President Donald Trump,” Clinton said. “I know something about the job. I’m telling you. It’s not close who would be the better president.”

The Harris campaign has leveraged Clinton’s popularity to attract votes in swing states. While he recognizes his limitations, Clinton understands the election's significance.

“I’m old,” Clinton said. “I don’t make many speeches anymore. I just try to explain stuff. The best part about me is, I want nothing. I don’t want an appointment. I don’t want anything. I’m doing this for my grandchildren’s future, and for your future.”
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Bill ClintonBenton HarborKamala HarrisCampaign Rally2024 Presidential Race
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell