Bill Clinton rallies support for Kamala Harris in Benton Harbor

Former President Bill Clinton campaigned for Kamala Harris on Wednesday, making multiple stops in western Michigan, including Benton Harbor. He attracted a crowd of hundreds who came to hear him speak about Harris’ credentials, plans, and their potential impact on Michigan.

“(Kamala Harris) has got a plan,” Clinton said, “that’s going to create more jobs and raise incomes. This is the first time we’ve ever had help for new homeowners making a down payment.”

Reflecting on his 1992 campaign, Clinton emphasized Michigan's significance to him.

“When I came here running for president, Michigan was so good to me,” Clinton said. “They should have, because there’s such a huge number of people from Arkansas living in Michigan.”

Clinton shared insights from his presidency, explaining what he learned and observed over the years. He believes his experience gives him a unique perspective on the nation’s needs.

“I know both Vice President Harris and President Donald Trump,” Clinton said. “I know something about the job. I’m telling you. It’s not close who would be the better president.”

The Harris campaign has leveraged Clinton’s popularity to attract votes in swing states. While he recognizes his limitations, Clinton understands the election's significance.

“I’m old,” Clinton said. “I don’t make many speeches anymore. I just try to explain stuff. The best part about me is, I want nothing. I don’t want an appointment. I don’t want anything. I’m doing this for my grandchildren’s future, and for your future.”