Bethany Christian Schools cultivate education through food, nature, and community

At Bethany Christian Schools in Goshen, education goes beyond textbooks and tests. From the garden to the cafeteria, the school fosters a unique learning environment focused on hands-on experiences, sustainability, and community involvement for students ranging from Kindergarten to high school.

One of the first things visitors notice at Bethany is the school’s emphasis on fresh, local food. Tara Swarzendruber-Landis, the school’s food services director, says students are deeply involved in growing and preparing many of their meals. "Our middle school students actually built the garden beds that are in here, during an interterm, which is sort of this time and experience, which is, again, unique to here, where students take time out from regular classes to learn a new skill," Swarzendruber-Landis said.

The school’s "interterm" program allows students to step away from their normal curriculum to focus on hands-on learning, whether that’s building garden beds, learning new trades, or even cooking. This farm-to-school program goes beyond teaching students where their food comes from—it provides an immersive experience for all grade levels.

"Sometimes we will bring the younger students out and we'll tell them, ‘just pick tomatoes and eat them,’" Swarzendruber-Landis said. "I think that's really important for kids just to have that opportunity. A lot of students haven't had a garden before."

For some, like second-grader Raelynn, learning by doing is what makes school enjoyable. "My favorite thing is going outside when it's warm and hot, and planting stuff, because it's really fun to plant, and I just been doing it at home and I got more used to it," she said.

Beyond the garden, students at Bethany apply what they learn in the classroom to real-world situations. Biology and environmental science teacher Amy Thut involves her students in caring for the school’s garden. "These plants were donated by two Bethany graduates who run Clay Bottom Farm. Some of my environmental science students and a dance student planted the plugs and helped to care for them," Thut explained.

The school’s connection to local farms is not just about lessons—it’s about serving fresh, local produce in the cafeteria. "The school believes that the educational piece continues in the cafeteria space," Swarzendruber-Landis said. "We're constantly thinking about how we can help kids think about food choice."

Bethany’s focus on sustainability and hands-on learning extends beyond the garden to the cafeteria, where students are encouraged to make healthier food choices. "We have some Asian pears, which do really well. They're fairly resistant to disease, and crunchy and sweet and juicy, and you serve those fresh in the salad bar line," Thut added. "And then the Bartlett Pear, which is a little younger, so it will be producing more as the years go by."

Older students at Bethany also mentor younger students, helping to build a sense of community. This mentorship extends beyond academics and into real-world applications, allowing students to grow together. "Being able to apply what you're learning in the classroom to what you're actually seeing in real life, is a lot better for actually retaining what you're learning," said Bethany junior Zach.

The school also ensures that outdoor learning is a part of everyday life, even in the cold winter months. "One conversation I had with a parent was, 'I love that my daughter is so excited to come outside when she's at school, because we're at home and I say 'go outside, play in the snow,' and she just wants to stay inside,'" said outdoor education teacher Adam Friesen.

At Bethany, going outside is about more than just fresh air—it’s about connecting with nature and learning firsthand. Head of School Tim Lehman emphasized that this hands-on approach prepares students for life after graduation. "We're primarily a school with a primary focus on preparing kids for college. Not all of our kids will go to college. Over 90 percent will," Lehman said.

Bethany Christian Schools continue to stand out for their commitment to real-world learning, sustainability, and community involvement, providing an education that goes beyond the classroom.