© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Becker finds officers justified, 'heroic' in killing Martin's shooter

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 7, 2025 at 3:20 PM EST

On Friday Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker made it official: Police were justified in killing Martin’s shooting suspect Juan Sanchez January 27.

Becker summarized what happened in a press release. Patrolman Ethan Pasternak was the first officer to arrive at the Jackson Boulevard store less than two minutes after Sanchez had shot people inside.

Sanchez had left the store and someone had directed Pasternak southward from the main entrance. He ran until he saw Sanchez, who pulled a gun from his pocket and started firing at Pasternak.

A bullet entered the officer’s left elbow, exited, and lodged in his torso. Still, Pasternak managed to fire shots at Sanchez. A few seconds later came Corporal Paul Vandenburg. He was trying to direct two bystanders away from the area. They were apparently trying to record video with their phones.

Vandenburg saw Sanchez turn toward him and he started firing at Sanchez. Vandenburg also was hit in the left elbow. Sanchez was killed.

In her statement, Becker said, “Without the heroic and immediate actions of both Patrolman Ethan Pasternak and Corporal Paul Vandenburg, I believe that additional acts of violence would have been committed by Sanchez.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki BeckerMartin's shootingsEthan PasternakPaul VandenburgJuan Sanchezjustifiedofficer involved shooting
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott