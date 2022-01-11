-
Early Wednesday morning, two Elkhart police officers fatally shot a man in the Big Lots Parking lot off Hively Avenue.Elkhart Police Department…
An Elkhart police officer shot and killed a man Friday morning who police say was suspected of shooting and killing a toddler a few minutes earlier.…
Late Thursday, Jan. 28, Indiana State Police released information about an investigation the agency is conducting into an officer involved shooting that…
Efforts to capture a suspect Wednesday afternoon on the Toll Road turned violent and dangerous. You can read the release from Indiana State Police about…
It’s been over two weeks since a black South Bend resident was fatally shot by a white police officer, but the pain and outrage ignited in the community…
The mood was somber at a funeral service held in Mishawaka for Eric Logan. Logan died June 16 after being shot by a white South Bend Police officer.Listed…
UPDATE:An official with the St. Joseph County Courts confirms a special prosecutor has been named in the investigation into the June 16th shooting death…
For 90 minutes Sunday afternoon a town hall played out at Washington HIgh School in South Bend designed to be a first step in moving forward from the Eric…