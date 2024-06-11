South Bend officer fires gun in East Race incident; one man hospitalized

A South Bend police officer fired their gun Tuesday morning in an interaction that hospitalized one person.

The details of the incident are not clear, but a police department spokeswoman said officers were called to the East Race near Colfax and Niles avenues around 6:40 a.m.

Scanner traffic indicates a city employee called 911 after seeing a man pull out a knife and stab a city vehicle.

A South Bend officer eventually fired their service weapon, but it is unclear if the officer struck the man or what condition the man is currently in. Medics were called to the intersection of LaSalle and Niles avenues after the man was injured.

St. Joseph County and Mishawaka police are investigating the incident.

