South Bend officer fires gun in East Race incident; one man hospitalized

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published June 11, 2024 at 10:22 AM EDT

A South Bend police officer fired their gun Tuesday morning in an interaction that hospitalized one person.

The details of the incident are not clear, but a police department spokeswoman said officers were called to the East Race near Colfax and Niles avenues around 6:40 a.m.

Scanner traffic indicates a city employee called 911 after seeing a man pull out a knife and stab a city vehicle.

A South Bend officer eventually fired their service weapon, but it is unclear if the officer struck the man or what condition the man is currently in. Medics were called to the intersection of LaSalle and Niles avenues after the man was injured.

St. Joseph County and Mishawaka police are investigating the incident.
South Bend Police Department South Bend Police shooting officer involved shooting
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
