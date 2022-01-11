South Bend Police shooting

-
Exactly one year ago, Eric Logan, a black man from South Bend, was shot and killed by a white City police officer who didn’t activate his body camera. The…
-
South Bend Mayor James Mueller received a response from Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel on his request for more information from the investigation into the…
-
The South Bend Board of Public Safety approved changes to the Police Department’s body camera policy that would require random reviews of officer’s body…
-
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is mayor is considering buying additional body cameras for…
-
THE LATEST (Photo updated at 1:40pm June 17th)The fatal shooting of a black man by a South Bend police officer has triggered an independent investigation…