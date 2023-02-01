South Bend police officer justified for firing his weapon

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor says a South Bend police officer was justified for firing his weapon after a woman allegedly pointed a gun at him. Officers responded to a call in the 1400 block of E. Donald Street Sunday night. Reports said a woman was shooting a handgun outside. South Bend Officer Jacob Hasbrook got to the scene and began to walk toward the home in question. The front door opened and 32 year old Jacquise Mickens allegedly pointed a handgun at him. Hasbrook then shot his weapon twice before taking cover behind a tree. None of the bullets hit Mickens and she was taken in custody. Officers also found three children in the house. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says the investigation found that Hasbrook’s response was justified and no criminal charges will be filed. Mickens faces two felony charges - one count of criminal recklessness and one count of pointing a firearm at a police officer.