Protesters in Mishawaka demand accountability from Yakym

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Congressman Rudy Yakym’s office in Mishawaka on Friday, voicing frustration over his lack of town hall meetings and other concerns. The demonstration, organized by Michiana Alliance for Democracy, was titled "Where is Rudy?" in reference to accusations that the Republican representative from Indiana’s 2nd District has avoided holding town hall-style events to engage with constituents.

Protesters, some of whom have attempted to schedule one-on-one meetings with Yakym, said they’ve been told these requests could not be accommodated. Mary Ellen Hegedus, a member of Michiana Alliance for Democracy, emphasized the need for Yakym to remember his responsibility to those he represents. "He needs to remember that he works for us," Hegedus said.

One key issue discussed during the protest was a bill that would end electric vehicle (EV) mandates. Protesters raised concerns that such a move could hurt the new battery plant being built in St. Joseph County, a project expected to bring 1,600 jobs to the area. Other issues raised included gerrymandering and Yakym’s support for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, a figure some protesters argued should not have such influence.

Cheryl Nix, one of the protest organizers, pointed to a potential opportunity for direct engagement: a town hall meeting set for April 14th at the Gillespie Conference Center. Yakym has been invited to attend a panel discussion, but Nix questioned whether the congressman would attend. "We haven’t had one in twelve years. Will he break the streak? I don’t know," Nix said.

In response to the protest, Yakym’s office issued the following written statement: "Listening to Hoosiers—their thoughts, concerns, and ideas—is the most essential part of my job. That's why I prioritize traveling to all 11 counties each month, meeting with people where they live and work, engaging in meaningful and productive conversations, and bringing their voices back to Washington to better represent them. My team and I remain dedicated to serving every constituent in Indiana's Second District with respect and integrity. However, we will not allow our efforts to be derailed by individuals whose sole intention is to disrupt and create chaos."

Yakym’s office did not address whether he would attend the town hall meeting on April 14th.

The protest is part of a broader wave of demonstrations across the region, following similar rallies, including one in Dowagiac against Representative Tim Walberg. Organizers say they will continue to push for more direct communication and accountability from their elected officials.