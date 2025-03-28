© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Developer pulls out of Lafayette Building deal after financial review

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published March 28, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT
The Lafayette Building, believed to be South Bend's first office building, built in 1901. On Thursday the city's redevelopment commission approved selling it to a Brooklyn-based group that plans to convert it into at least 30 apartments with ground-floor retail.
Provided by city of South Bend
The Lafayette Building, believed to be South Bend's first office building, built in 1901.

Lafayette OpCo LLC has decided to back out of its purchase agreement for the Lafayette Building in downtown South Bend, citing financial concerns after a detailed architectural and engineering analysis.

The 127-year-old building, known for its historical significance, has sparked ongoing debate about its future. At Thursday's South Bend Redevelopment Commission meeting, Joseph Molnar, the city's Director of Growth and Opportunity, emphasized the building’s importance.

“I do think the building does have a future,” Molnar said. “It has great historic value in the building itself, but also its ties to some major moments of the civil rights heritage in South Bend.”

Molnar also noted that there has been continued interest in the building. "Over the past eighteen months, a number of developers have come forward with interest in the building,” he said.

Molnar acknowledged that while the developer’s decision was disappointing, the situation highlights the importance of thorough due diligence.

“Certainly, this was not the desired outcome for this agreement,” he said. “We never go in hoping that a purchase agreement will not work out, but it does show the importance of due diligence.”

The future of the historic Lafayette Building remains uncertain, but the city remains committed to exploring options for its preservation and revitalization.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Lafayette BuildingdeveloperagreementSouth Bend Redevelopment Commission
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell