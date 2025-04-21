Donnelly says pope stressed caring for poor, those struggling

As President Biden’s Ambassador to the Vatican, former Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly got to know Pope Francis better than most politicians. On Monday he spoke on the pope’s death.

Donnelly served as Ambassador to the Holy See from 2022 until Biden’s term ended last year. After urging Democrats to work hard in next year’s elections, as part of the West Side Democratic Club’s Dyngus Day celebration, Donnelly stepped aside with WVPE to talk about the late pope.

"He was a friend," Donnelly said. "He was like a big brother. I had two and half years I spent with him and he just couldn't have been kinder, couldn't have shown more love toward America, and made the job very easy for me, and his heart was for those who are struggling, those who are in poverty."

Donnelly said Pope Francis leaves a legacy of hard work and urging Catholics to live Jesus Christ’s teachings.

"His legacy is one of not having a church that's focused on whether you're at mass at 9 o'clock or 9:10, but whether or not you look out for your brothers and sisters. He work seven days a week, 16 hours a day. He was up at 6 o'clock in the morning, went to bed at 8 o'clock at night, and was just extraordinary in every way. A wonderful, caring, Holy Father."

