Lerner earns sensory-inclusive certification from KultureCity

The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart is now officially certified as a sensory-inclusive venue, joining others in the region like the Potawatomi Zoo in expanding accessibility for people with sensory needs.

The certification, granted by the national nonprofit KultureCity, ensures the venue can better accommodate individuals with autism, PTSD, dementia, and other sensory sensitivities. It also requires staff and volunteers to complete sensory awareness training and maintain a designated quiet space inside the theatre.

Marketing and Communications Manager Jenna Broulette said the theatre now offers free sensory bags at every event. The bags include tools like noise-canceling headphones, fidget devices, and a “feeling thermometer” card that helps nonverbal guests communicate how they’re feeling.

“It has what’s called a feeling thermometer,” Broulette said. “If somebody is not able to express their thoughts verbally, they can just kind of point to how they're feeling on that card.”

The sensory bags are available at the theatre’s coat check.

“All a patron would have to do is come to our coat check and say, ‘Hey, I need to check out a sensory bag,’” Broulette said. “It’s not for the PR — it’s for the people that we serve.”

Additional features at the venue include quiet areas and live video feeds in the lobby, allowing guests to step away from the performance without missing it.

The Lerner’s certification arrives during Autism Awareness Month and ahead of the theatre’s 100th anniversary.

“About 1 in 4 people experience sensory issues,” Broulette said. “Our goal is to provide a better experience for all.”

She added, “Part of celebrating our 100th anniversary is being able to do it with everybody... It's been really exciting to see that addition was made even prior to us turning 100.”