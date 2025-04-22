© 2025 WVPE
Lerner earns sensory-inclusive certification from KultureCity

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published April 22, 2025 at 10:21 PM EDT
The Lerner Theatre has sensory bags for guests who struggle with different forms of sensory issues.
1 of 3  — IMG_8734.jpg
The Lerner Theatre has sensory bags for guests who struggle with different forms of sensory issues.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
The Lerner Theatre's sensory bags are provided by KultureCity and include noise cancelling headphones and fidget devices.
2 of 3  — IMG_8735.jpg
The Lerner Theatre's sensory bags are provided by KultureCity and include noise cancelling headphones and fidget devices.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
Feeling cards are a part of the sensory bags. They allow guests who struggle to verbally communicate to let staff and volunteers understand how they feel.
3 of 3  — IMG_8738.jpg
Feeling cards are a part of the sensory bags. They allow guests who struggle to verbally communicate allow staff and volunteers to understand how they feel.
Mike Murrell / WVPE

The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart is now officially certified as a sensory-inclusive venue, joining others in the region like the Potawatomi Zoo in expanding accessibility for people with sensory needs.

The certification, granted by the national nonprofit KultureCity, ensures the venue can better accommodate individuals with autism, PTSD, dementia, and other sensory sensitivities. It also requires staff and volunteers to complete sensory awareness training and maintain a designated quiet space inside the theatre.

Marketing and Communications Manager Jenna Broulette said the theatre now offers free sensory bags at every event. The bags include tools like noise-canceling headphones, fidget devices, and a “feeling thermometer” card that helps nonverbal guests communicate how they’re feeling.

“It has what’s called a feeling thermometer,” Broulette said. “If somebody is not able to express their thoughts verbally, they can just kind of point to how they're feeling on that card.”

The sensory bags are available at the theatre’s coat check.
“All a patron would have to do is come to our coat check and say, ‘Hey, I need to check out a sensory bag,’” Broulette said. “It’s not for the PR — it’s for the people that we serve.”

Additional features at the venue include quiet areas and live video feeds in the lobby, allowing guests to step away from the performance without missing it.

The Lerner’s certification arrives during Autism Awareness Month and ahead of the theatre’s 100th anniversary.

“About 1 in 4 people experience sensory issues,” Broulette said. “Our goal is to provide a better experience for all.”

She added, “Part of celebrating our 100th anniversary is being able to do it with everybody... It's been really exciting to see that addition was made even prior to us turning 100.”
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
