Indiana lawmakers stun public broadcasters with late funding cut

The Indiana General Assembly shocked public television and radio stations across the state Thursday when they eliminated their funding, with no advance warning or chance for testimony, for the first time in 45 years.

The decision removes $3.675 million in longstanding support for 17 stations — funding that had been included in the governor’s original budget proposal and that had passed through both the House and Senate without amendment.

Mark Newman, executive Director of Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, said the move left broadcasters “stunned and deeply disheartened.

“While we understand the gravity of the state’s $2.4 billion budget shortfall, the complete zeroing out of funding — without dialogue or compromise — is both unexpected and unconscionable. The ramifications will be felt across Indiana.”

Newman said public broadcasting in Indiana serves 95% of the state, connecting Hoosiers of all ages and backgrounds with programming that informs, educates, and inspires. Without state support, the impact will be profound:



Young children and families will lose access to trusted educational programming that prepares children for school and lifelong success.

Seniors will lose resources designed to support healthy, independent living—from financial literacy to wellness and digital safety.

Local artists and historians will lose an essential platform for preserving and sharing Indiana’s rich cultural heritage.

Public safety infrastructure will be compromised, as we play a vital role in distributing emergency alerts and information statewide.

All Hoosiers risk losing access to fact-based, community-centered news and information that strengthens civic life and fosters informed decision-making.

Anthony Hunt, station manager at WVPE, the National Public Radio affiliate serving the South Bend-Elkhart region, says the state action will cost the station $70,000 a year, at a time when Congressional leaders also are considering eliminating federal funding for public broadcasting.