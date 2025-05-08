Go574 app helps Michiana residents navigate local transit options

A new app is helping Michiana residents explore local transportation options and find alternatives to driving alone.

The Go574 app, launched by the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG), allows users to compare travel options including public transit, nonprofit ride services, biking and walking. The app also lets users log trips, track environmental and cost savings, and earn rewards.

“We were trying to figure out, collectively, ways that we could make it easy for folks to find information about the different ways they can take trips,” MACOG Executive Director James Turnwald said.

MACOG developed the app in partnership with Agile Mile, a company that has created similar platforms in other communities. The project was funded through the Federal Transit Administration’s mobility management program.

This month, the app is highlighting National Bike Month with a Go574 Bike Month Challenge. The promotion encourages users to log bike trips for a chance to win prizes.

“There’s a grand prize of a brand new e-bike,” Turnwald said. “We’re going to have the Go574 Bike Month Challenge to try to get folks to take more bike trips and be rewarded for that.”

The challenge runs through June 8.