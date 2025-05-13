© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Joe County to consider finally developing park on Granger site

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 13, 2025 at 4:26 PM EDT
A rendering of how St. Joseph County's planned Anderson Road Park would look. The St. Joseph County Council Tuesday night will consider a $6.6 million bond issue to develop the park. The county bought the land in 2000 for a park but has never earmarked money to develop it.
Provided
A rendering of how St. Joseph County's planned Anderson Road Park would look. The St. Joseph County Council Tuesday night will consider a $6.6 million bond issue to develop the park. The county bought the land in 2000 for a park but has never earmarked money to develop it.

The St. Joseph County Council Tuesday night gave first reading to a bond issue to create a new park in Granger and pay for some long-awaited improvements at the county’s other parks.

The council is considering the parks department’s request for a $6.6 million bond issue. Of that, $4.9 million would go toward building a new Anderson Road Park in Granger, between Beech and Ash roads. Parks Board President Larry Catanzarite says the parks would also use the money to replace the at least-100-year-old LaSalle Trail bridge over Juday Creek.

That would leave another $1.3 million to pay for what Catanzarite calls a “wish list.” It includes updating roughly 40-year-old snow-making machines for tubing at Ferrettie-Baugo Park and cross-country skiing at St. Patrick’s Park. Catanzarite says the newer machines can make snow in warmer weather, creating more revenue for the parks.

"2008 they wacked our budget and so we've been trying to keep stuff together with spit and bailing wire," Catanzarite says. "Our funding now is just now back up to 2008."

Catanzarite says renting kayaks and canoes also brings in considerable money. The wish list includes a building to store kayaks, canoes and tubes at St. Patrick’s Park so they’ll last longer.

The bill is set for a public hearing and final vote next month.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team St. Joseph County CouncilAnderson Road parkLarry Catanzaritebond issueparksSt. Patrick's ParkFerrettie-Baugo
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott