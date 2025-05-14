Buttigieg: don't 'hang back' as Trump reshapes government

Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday held a town hall meeting in Iowa where he urged Democrats to more forcefully speak out against the Trump administration’s moves.

Aside from his new beard, Buttigieg speaking to a packed town hall in Cedar Rapids looked a lot like 2019 when he drew the largest crowds and edged out Bernie Sanders to win the Iowa Democratic Caucuses.

The former South Bend mayor got a lot of standing ovations but said he’s not yet thinking about running again in 2028. Instead, he urged people to act now against Trump by talking with Trump voters they know, protesting, and pressuring their congressional representatives.

Here he was, in a Forbes Breaking News video, responding to an audience member who said it seems like Democrats aren’t fighting back enough.

"There's this theory out there that if we just kind of hang back, don't do much, then the people in charge today will screw it up, and then they'll get blamed for it and then we'll win," Buttigieg said. "I disagree. First of all, while I agree that they will screw it up, I disagree that we should let them, and I also disagree that they will be blamed for it. They may not be good at governing but they are really good at allocating blame."

The event was organized by VoteVets, a left-leaning veterans group.

