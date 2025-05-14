© 2025 WVPE
Judge: Elkhart council member wrongfully used family trust fund money

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 14, 2025 at 4:09 PM EDT
Tonda Hines
Provided
Tonda Hines

A judge has ruled that Elkhart Common Council member Tonda Hines wrongfully took money from a family trust fund she oversaw for personal use.

Hines had been appointed as trustee for the estate of her uncle, Johnny Thomas, after he died in 2022. Court records state that last year Thomas’ nephew, Jeffrey Redding, a partial heir to his estate, filed a petition alleging that Hines had wrongfully spent about $50,000 from the trust fund on herself.

On Monday Elkhart Superior Court Special Judge Stephen Bowers ruled for Redding, finding that Hines broke the law and “conceded that she engaged in self-dealing.” Bowers wrote that Hines repaid the $50,000 to the trust and stated in an affidavit that she thought the trust allowed her to borrow money from it, as long as that amount was ultimately deducted from her inheritance.

Redding also seeks about $15,000 in attorney fees and triple damages. Bowers has set those matters for mediation.

Hines is an at-large Elkhart Common Council member. She works for Elkhart Community Schools as manager of community and family engagement.

In full disclosure, Elkhart Community Schools holds the broadcast license for WVPE.
Tonda HinesTrustElkhart Common Council
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
