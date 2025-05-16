© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge sets another trial date in South Bend police tapes case

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 16, 2025 at 4:05 PM EDT
South Bend Police Department headquarters on West Sample Street
Marek Mazurek, WVPE
/
WVPE
South Bend Police Department headquarters on West Sample Street

After years of delays, a judge Friday set another trial date in the infamous South Bend Police tapes case.

You’ve heard it before, but here it is again: A trial date has been set in the South Bend Common Council’s 13-year-old lawsuit against the city administration. The council wants the mayor to turn over recordings of phone conversations from 2011 that allegedly capture officers saying racist things about the late Darryl Boykins, the city’s first Black police chief. He died in December at age 70.

St. Joseph Superior Judge Jamie Woods on Friday set the case for a two-day bench trial, meaning he’ll rule instead of a jury, for December 9 and 10. A year ago Woods set a trial date for November 2024 but the parties agreed in October to postpone it at the council’s request, with a new trial set for June 18.

But when the council again asked for a delay, and the defendant officers agreed, that trial date was canceled earlier this month.

Under an agreement reached Friday, after the two day trial in December, Woods will have until March 27 to make a ruling in the case.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Bend Police DepartmentDarryl BoykinsPolice tapestrialracistracist comments
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott