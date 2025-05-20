City giving Peters more money for affordable housing downtown

To ensure it gets built, the city of South Bend could give more money toward a planned downtown affordable housing project.

The city’s redevelopment commission in 2022 reached an agreement to sell the former Fat Daddy’s site at Michigan and Monroe streets to Devereaux Peters, a former Notre Dame and professional women’s basketball player. Peters would build The Monreaux, a 60-unit building with at least 46 units rented to people at lower incomes.

But three years later, after the commission granted a deadline extension in 2023, the project is behind schedule. So on Thursday the commission will consider the city’s request to change its agreement with Peters. They’d give her $3.3 million, up from $2.3 million originally, but she’d be required to invest at least $17.7 million, up from $13.7 million.

In a letter to the commission, Erik Glavich, the city’s growth and opportunity director, said the project is “vital to the stabilization and continued growth” of the southern end of the downtown.