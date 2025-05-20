© 2025 WVPE
City giving Peters more money for affordable housing downtown

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 20, 2025 at 7:15 PM EDT
The former Fat Daddy's site at the southwest corner of Monroe and Michigan streets downtown South Bend.
Provided
To ensure it gets built, the city of South Bend could give more money toward a planned downtown affordable housing project.

The city’s redevelopment commission in 2022 reached an agreement to sell the former Fat Daddy’s site at Michigan and Monroe streets to Devereaux Peters, a former Notre Dame and professional women’s basketball player. Peters would build The Monreaux, a 60-unit building with at least 46 units rented to people at lower incomes.

But three years later, after the commission granted a deadline extension in 2023, the project is behind schedule. So on Thursday the commission will consider the city’s request to change its agreement with Peters. They’d give her $3.3 million, up from $2.3 million originally, but she’d be required to invest at least $17.7 million, up from $13.7 million.

In a letter to the commission, Erik Glavich, the city’s growth and opportunity director, said the project is “vital to the stabilization and continued growth” of the southern end of the downtown.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Downtown South Bendaffordable housingSouth Bend Redevelopment CommissionDevereaux Peters
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
