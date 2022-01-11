-
Tenants struggling to pay rent or utility bills due to COVID-19 may be eligible to receive assistance through the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
A proposed apartment complex in Warsaw has been awarded one of Indiana’s extremely competitive affordable housing tax credits. And two proposals in South Bend have been waitlisted.
Earlier this week, the Elkhart Common Council approved nearly $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support workforce housing initiatives. At…
South Bend Mayor James Mueller says $13.3 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding is in limbo due to the substitute salary ordinance the Common…
South Bend Housing Authority Director Dr. Catherine Lamberg gave an update on the Rabbi Shulman apartments during a Tuesday night discussion hosted by the…
South Bend officials discussed affordable housing at their most recent budget meeting Friday, including $6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan…
Created in August 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Motels4Now program provides low-barrier shelter for the chronically homeless in the…
St. Joseph County Habitat for Humanity announced plans for their 2021 work project Wednesday. The goal? Building 22 new, single‑family homes and a…
Judy Fox is a University of Notre Dame law professor and directs the school’s Economic Justice Clinic. She’s represented low-income clients on eviction…