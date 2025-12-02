© 2025 WVPE
Three low-income apartment projects win state tax credits

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published December 2, 2025 at 2:55 PM EST
Indianapolis-based Birge & Held has won low-income housing tax credits to build Heritage Trails, 187-unit apartment complex on Chippewa Avenue next to AMC Movies 16 on South Bend's south
Provided
The state has awarded Indianapolis-based developer Birge & Held low-income housing tax credits to build Heritage Trails, a $48 million, 187-unit apartment complex on Chippewa Avenue next to AMC Classic 16 in South Bend.

The city of South Bend on Tuesday announced the state has awarded developers tax credits to build three affordable housing apartment projects.

Two of the projects would be on the city’s south side. Birge & Held Development plans to build 180 units on Chippewa Avenue next to the movie theater. Not far away, KCG Companies plans a 50-unit apartment building at Main and Donald streets. That’s just southwest of the South Michigan Street McDonald’s and Rally’s.

And on the city’s far western edge, the nonprofit South Bend Heritage Foundation will build a 42-unit apartment complex they’ll call “Tri Day” on Old Cleveland Road, next to where New Day will build their homeless intake center.

The three projects, totaling $75 million in investment, will have income-based rents, creating 272 new apartments.

Each year around this time the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority awards the credits, which are highly competitive. In a statement, city community investment director Caleb Bauer said such projects often aren’t possible without those income tax credits for investors.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team affordable housingtax creditslow-income housing tax creditsSouth BendapartmentsIndiana Housing and Community Development AuthorityTri DaySouth Bend Heritage Foundation
