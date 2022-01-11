-
Last week, South Bend won the 2021 Driehaus Award for the Evolution of Form-Based Codes due to the city’s innovative zoning policy, and local urban…
South Bend Common Council Supports Zoning Change For Old Marquette School Affordable Housing ProjectSouth Bend’s old Marquette Elementary School — vacant for the past decade — could be converted into a 46-unit affordable housing development after the…
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Benton Harbor Aug. 3 to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 80 unit multi-family housing development. The $20…
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana city's ornate former library building will be transformed into luxury apartments under plans drafted by a…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Some apartments near the University of Notre Dame are sitting vacant due to a school policy requiring some students to live on…