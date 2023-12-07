$175 million development could bring more townhomes, apartments to busy Granger corridor

The busy intersection of Cleveland and Gumwood in Granger could soon see more development as the company that operates the nearby Grandview properties eyes even more high-end apartments and townhomes.

Great Lakes Capital, which operates the Grandview Development off of Gumwood Road, announced this week plans to spend $175 million to build nearly 250 apartment units and 66 townhomes on the land south of Bar Louie.

In a press release, the company said it’s excited to bring a fully-integrated experience of dining, shopping and living to the area.

"Resort-style living connected to food, retail, outdoor space, and a curated hotel, that will provide a fully integrated living and visiting experience," said Ryan Rans, Great Lakes Capital Managing Partner in a written statement. "We are grateful for our partnership with the City of Mishawaka as well as the continued leadership and foresight they bring towards the region’s growth."

In addition to the new housing, the release mentions plans for a hotel that features a rooftop restaurant, a cafe and event space. The company also says it wants to make green space an bike baths in the complex.

The new construction would be the third phase of development by the company. Phase 2 more apartment unit go in and the opening of Bar Louie in 2020. Currently the Grandview area has 380 units, which range from rents of $1,250 to nearly $2,500 per the company's website.

At one point, the land on the corner of Gumwood and Cleveland Road was considered for a new Menard's store, but residents raised concerns about traffic and developers dropped the proposal.

Mishawaka’s Redevelopment Commission is expected to discuss the proposal next week.