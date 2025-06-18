South Bend rezoning clears way for potential affordable housing development

A rezoning decision by South Bend’s Plan Commission could open the door to a major affordable housing project on the city’s south side—though the development still depends on the availability of state tax credits.

On Monday, the commission approved a request to rezone property on Chippewa Avenue, where developers hope to build a 180-unit apartment complex. The plan includes five three-story buildings, along with a clubhouse and other amenities.

Planning Director Tim Corcoran said the project hinges on funding through the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, which is administered at the state level.

“This project, it's called a LIHTC project, and LIHTC stands for Low Income Housing Tax Credit project,” Corcoran said. “The developer has to go through a rigorous process in order to receive these tax credits.”

He added that the rezoning also helps the city stay flexible in the event the current proposal doesn’t come to fruition.

“It is our opinion that that is the proper zone for that area,” Corcoran said. “If this particular project doesn't move forward, we'd be open to working with other developers.”

The city is now awaiting word on whether the state will award the necessary tax credits to move the project forward.