Habitat for Humanity celebrates new Mishawaka training center

As the need for affordable housing grows and home ownership becomes more elusive for many, Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County has a new headquarters.

The nonprofit celebrated Thursday with a ribbon-cutting at their new training center and offices on McKinley Avenue in Mishawaka, next to the new fire station.

Habitat says it will provide dedicated space for clients to learn critical skills in financial literacy, home maintenance, and building equity. Beyond training, they say the expanded grounds will serve as a community hub where Habitat families can connect, support one another, and participate in events that strengthen neighborhood bonds.

Nearly a mile east of there, Habitat will soon start building a new neighborhood at McKinley and Fir Road, on the former Oak Grove Mobile Home Park site. That’s just north of their Fields at Highland project that Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter helped build in 2018.