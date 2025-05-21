Habitat says some families need more time to leave trailer park

Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County says it’s helped most people vacate a Mishawaka mobile home park where it plans to build new homes, but some still need more time.

Forcing people to find new homes in order to create new home ownership opportunities for others is a first for Habitat, and CEO Jim Williams says it’s gone about as well as can be expected. Habitat in December announced it bought the Oak Grove Mobile Home Park at McKinley and Byrkit, and they’ll clear the site to build new homes. Fewer than a quarter of the park’s 118 lots had been occupied, and Habitat gave the 34 families living there six months, or until May 8, to relocate.

Williams says 24 of the families have found new places to live, including eight that have bought homes, receiving cash assistance from Habitat, while 10 still need a new place. He said five of the 10 should have homes within the next two weeks, and the rest have been given until June 8.

"All of the 24 have all received financial assistance to help with moving expenses, maybe putting down a deposit on a new mobile home, or helping them get their mortgage qualified, those that bought a house, and then we just have five left that just have unique situations that we're trying to help them find the next step," Williams said.