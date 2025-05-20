© 2025 WVPE
St. Joseph County Jail adds K-9s for drugs, search, inmate control

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 20, 2025 at 2:19 PM EDT
Thor, the St. Joseph County Jail's new K-9 officer, attacks Sheriff Bill Redman on a command from his handler, Officer James Greenfield, in a demonstration Tuesday for reporters.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Thor, the St. Joseph County Jail's new K-9 officer, attacks Sheriff Bill Redman on a command from his handler, Officer James Greenfield, in a demonstration Tuesday for reporters.

The St. Joseph County Jail added two new K-9 officers Tuesday to deter drug smuggling, violence and escape attempts by inmates.

The department held a press conference at the jail Tuesday to introduce Thor and Apollo. The 16-month-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mixes, born in Poland, recently completed training in Berrien County with their officer handlers, Brent Rose and James Greenfield.

They replace Maverick, a K-9 who was trained on drug detection but will now work elsewhere for the department because his handler officer was promoted from the jail to road patrol. In addition to drug sniffing, Thor and Apollo are trained on searching, should inmates escape, and aggression, should they act up in the jail.

To demonstrate for reporters, Sheriff Bill Redman put on a protective suit and let the dogs attack him in the jail lobby. Redman said their main purpose will continue to be drug detection.
"On top of that, they do have the search skills in case we were to, God forbid, have a jail escape," Redman said. "We're seeing what can happen in New Orleans recently so we want to try to be more proactive and try to prevent that."
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team St. Joseph County JailSt. Joseph County Sheriff Bill RedmanK-9K9drugscontraband
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
