-
The St. Joseph County Commissioners unanimously approved an emergency roof replacement for the county jail Tuesday morning.
-
In an effort to reduce opioid overdose deaths, Indiana’s first Narcan vending machine has been installed at the St. Joseph County Jail. Naloxone —…
-
St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman kicked off his 2022 reelection campaign Wednesday. During his announcement speech, he touted the accomplishments of…
-
The St. Joseph County Commissioners have approved a $2.9 million contract outsourcing health care for county jail inmates. The jail has been providing its…
-
UPDATE (Oct. 27):Based on preliminary autopsy results, the Indiana State Police have determined the manner of death of a St. Joseph County Jail inmate to…
-
NEW:Indiana State Police have released new information on the inmate death at the St. Joseph County Jail. (You can read their newly released info below.)…
-
The St. Joseph County Police Department created a new position designed to help people struggling with mental illness.During 2019 more than 1,000 people…
-
UPDATE:The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office released the following update on the inmate suicide:The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) has…