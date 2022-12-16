Large amount of fentanyl off the streets after South Bend traffic stop

A traffic stop in South Bend led to the arrest of a Chicago man who had a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs in his possession. 32 year old Gregory Cater is facing numerous charges after he was pulled over last night for a traffic violation near Sample Street and Fellows Street. Officers recovered approximately 30 grams of suspected fentanyl. The DEA considers 2 milligrams of fentanyl to be a lethal dose for most people. Officers also recovered suspected methamphetamine, edibles, marijuana and other paraphernalia.