Teen’s death highlights ongoing dangers of pedestrian train crossings

The death of a Mishawaka High School student struck by a train Wednesday has renewed concern about pedestrian safety around railroad tracks.

Victor Smith-Moreland, 16, died after an eastbound train hit him near the intersection of Merrifield Avenue and 4th Street just after 3:15 p.m. Police say the sophomore was walking home from school and may have been distracted by his phone at the time of the accident.

“It has been ruled just an accidental death,” Mishawaka Police Sgt. Steve Headley said. “Simply just an unfortunate accident.”

Smith-Moreland was walking near an area that has long raised concerns because of its proximity to the high school and its designation as a quiet zone. In quiet zones, train operators do not routinely sound their horns as they approach intersections—unless they spot an immediate hazard.

“The trains in the city of Mishawaka do not sound their horn unless there is a hazard—like a vehicle or person on the tracks,” Headley said. “That’s governed by city ordinance, and it was put in place years ago because of quality-of-life complaints from residents living near the tracks.”

Police say crossing gates were down and lights were flashing at the time of the accident. Witnesses told investigators that Smith-Moreland appeared to be focused on his phone.

“If you have to cross the railroad tracks, make sure the coast is clear,” Headley said. “Look both ways, just like you would at a regular intersection. When those gates are down, that crossing is considered closed—no vehicles, bikes, or pedestrians should enter.”

Headley emphasized that trains cannot stop quickly, and attempting to cross while a train approaches can have deadly consequences.

“Depending on how much the train weighs, it can take over a mile to stop after they hit the emergency brakes,” he said. “Is it really worth the risk?”

Police also reminded the public that being on railroad property outside of designated crossings is not just dangerous—it’s illegal. Trespassing on railroad tracks is a criminal offense, and violators can be arrested without warning.

Headley said Mishawaka sees a handful of train-pedestrian incidents each year, often due to distractions or attempts to beat the train.

“The train is going to win, unfortunately, 100% of the time,” he said.

Mishawaka High School has brought in grief counselors to support students and staff as they process the loss of Smith-Moreland.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.