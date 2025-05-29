Hall of Heroes Comic Con brings superheroes, stars to Elkhart

The Hall of Heroes Comic Con returns to the Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart this weekend, bringing together fans of comics, science fiction, anime, and more.

Now in its eighth year, the event is hosted by the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum. It took a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since grown into one of the region’s largest pop culture gatherings.

More than 200 vendors are expected, along with food trucks, a children’s area, cosplay groups, and celebrity guests from a variety of genres.

“We have Dean Cain, Superman himself, coming,” said Allen Stewart, executive director of the museum. “We will actually have his screen-used costume at his booth.”

Other notable guests include Anthony Carrigan, cast as the villain in the upcoming Superman film; Denise Crosby of Star Trek: The Next Generation; Tyler Mane from X-Men; and Disney animator Philo Barnhart.

“We have the Batmobile coming. We have celebrity cosplay guests. We have Hollywood celebrities… artists, animators,” Stewart said. “Of course we’ve got, you know, big names like Jim Starlin from Marvel Comics coming, who created Thanos and Guardians of the Galaxy back in the 1970s.”

Stewart said the event is intentionally designed to appeal to a wide audience.

“So I bring in a superhero person, a sci-fi guest, an anime guest… so we try to cover all the different genres of pop culture,” he said.

Planning is already underway for next year’s show.

“So we’re pretty excited about that guest list,” Stewart said. “I’m already starting to work on next year’s guest list.”

The Hall of Heroes Comic Con runs through the weekend at the Northern Indiana Event Center.