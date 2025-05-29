© 2025 WVPE
Hall of Heroes Comic Con brings superheroes, stars to Elkhart

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published May 29, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
The Hall of Heroes Museum is hosting the annual Hall of Heroes Comic Convention. The museum has numerous displays, including this 9-foot tall Hulk.
The Hall of Heroes Museum is hosting the annual Hall of Heroes Comic Convention. The museum has numerous displays, including this 9-foot tall Hulk.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
Previous Hall of Heroes Comic Convention Posters are on display at the Hall of Heroes Museum. This is the poster from the very first convention in 2017.
Previous Hall of Heroes Comic Convention Posters are on display at the Hall of Heroes Museum. This is the poster from the very first convention in 2017.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
The Hall of Heroes Museum has many artifacts from superhero films, including this Shelby Cobra that was crushed in the 2008 Iron Man.
The Hall of Heroes Museum has many artifacts from superhero films, including this Shelby Cobra that was crushed in the 2008 Iron Man.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
The Hall of Heroes Museum is filled with movie props, including this motorcycle from the 2007 film Ghost Rider.
The Hall of Heroes Museum is filled with movie props, including this motorcycle from the 2007 film Ghost Rider.
Mike Murrell / WVPE

The Hall of Heroes Comic Con returns to the Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart this weekend, bringing together fans of comics, science fiction, anime, and more.

Now in its eighth year, the event is hosted by the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum. It took a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since grown into one of the region’s largest pop culture gatherings.

More than 200 vendors are expected, along with food trucks, a children’s area, cosplay groups, and celebrity guests from a variety of genres.

“We have Dean Cain, Superman himself, coming,” said Allen Stewart, executive director of the museum. “We will actually have his screen-used costume at his booth.”

Other notable guests include Anthony Carrigan, cast as the villain in the upcoming Superman film; Denise Crosby of Star Trek: The Next Generation; Tyler Mane from X-Men; and Disney animator Philo Barnhart.

“We have the Batmobile coming. We have celebrity cosplay guests. We have Hollywood celebrities… artists, animators,” Stewart said. “Of course we’ve got, you know, big names like Jim Starlin from Marvel Comics coming, who created Thanos and Guardians of the Galaxy back in the 1970s.”

Stewart said the event is intentionally designed to appeal to a wide audience.

“So I bring in a superhero person, a sci-fi guest, an anime guest… so we try to cover all the different genres of pop culture,” he said.

Planning is already underway for next year’s show.

“So we’re pretty excited about that guest list,” Stewart said. “I’m already starting to work on next year’s guest list.”

The Hall of Heroes Comic Con runs through the weekend at the Northern Indiana Event Center.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Comic ConHall of HeroesNorthern Indiana
