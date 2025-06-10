Construction season brings lane closures, detours across northern Indiana

Drivers across northern Indiana are facing a growing list of traffic delays as major road construction projects get underway for the summer.

In St. Joseph County, State Road 2 has alternating lane closures between Tulip Road and the U.S. 20/31 bypass as resurfacing work continues through mid-November. The road remains open with one lane in each direction.

In LaPorte County, only two lanes are open in each direction on Interstate 94 between U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35 due to ongoing bridge work scheduled to last through mid-December. U.S. 20 is also reduced to a single lane in each direction between U.S. 35 and State Road 2 for turn lane construction, expected to wrap up in late November.

Several road closures are also in place. State Road 104 is closed at the Kankakee River through early July, and State Road 39 is shut down for Indiana Toll Road bridge work through the end of June. U.S. 35 will also close between South Avenue and Crescent Drive in La Porte for road reconstruction, though a start date has not been announced.

In Elkhart County, the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 is under reconstruction, with flaggers directing traffic and access to C.R. 7 currently closed. Lane closures are in place along State Road 15 in Goshen, U.S. 20 near U.S. 33, and at the State Road 15/120 intersection in Bristol. County Road 13 is also closed just north of County Road 45 as part of a multi-year railroad overpass project expected to continue through 2026.

In Mishawaka, the Cedar Street bridge remains closed for widening, with reopening not expected until 2026. The Main Street bridge over the Indiana Toll Road is also under construction, with northbound traffic detoured to Fir and Grape roads. A roundabout being built at Beech and Cleveland roads has reduced traffic to one lane, with a full closure anticipated later this summer.

The Indiana Department of Transportation urges drivers to use caution in work zones and plan alternate routes when possible.

Here are a few useful resources for finding project information: