© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands of South Bend protesters join national ‘No Kings’ demonstration

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published June 14, 2025 at 8:49 PM EDT
Thousands gathered outside of the Morris Performing Arts Center on Saturday to protests No Kings.
1 of 5  — 20250614_140558.jpg
Thousands gathered outside of the Morris Performing Arts Center on Saturday to protests No Kings.
Jen Murrell / WVPE
St. Joseph County Democratic organizer Ryan Hill rallies the crowd at the No Kings protest.
2 of 5  — 20250614_135408.jpg
St. Joseph County Democratic organizer Ryan Hill rallies the crowd at the No Kings protest.
Jen Murrell / WVPE
The No Kings protest brought many different signs, including some supporting WVPE.
3 of 5  — 20250614_141038.jpg
The No Kings protest brought many different signs, including some supporting WVPE.
Jen Murrell / WVPE
South Bend had the largest No Kings protest in the area, with over 2000 participants.
4 of 5  — 20250614_135507.jpg
South Bend had the largest No Kings protest in the area, with over 2000 participants.
Jen Murrell / WVPE
Ryan Hill speaks to the crowd at Saturday's No Kings protest in downtown South Bend.
5 of 5  — 20250614_135400.jpg
Ryan Hill speaks to the crowd at Saturday's No Kings protest in downtown South Bend.
Jen Murrell / WVPE

Nearly 2,000 demonstrators gathered Saturday afternoon in Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza as part of the nationwide No Kings protest, a coordinated day of action opposing what organizers describe as rising authoritarianism under President Donald Trump.

The South Bend protest coincided with Flag Day and a military parade in Washington, D.C., celebrating both the Army’s 250th birthday and the president’s 79th. While the parade drew criticism from some historians and military leaders for resembling displays more typical of authoritarian regimes, the South Bend event emphasized peace, community, and civic engagement.

Participants lined downtown streets with signs, while live music, food vendors, and speeches created a festival-like atmosphere with a political message. The protest was one of several across the country, including events in Niles, Michigan; Warsaw, Indiana; and St. Joseph, Michigan.

Ryan Hill, a Democratic Party organizer in St. Joseph County, addressed the crowd and encouraged attendees to stay politically active beyond the event.

“We need people using apps like Five Calls,” Hill said. “You don’t call and be angry or abusive, but you call and make yourself be heard to our state representatives and to our national representatives.”

Hill also noted the significance of protests reaching smaller towns and rural communities where progressive voices often feel isolated.

“Those people are there in communities like Knox, and Warsaw, and Niles, and Lakeville, and North Liberty,” he said. “They're there. It’s just, they need support to come out.”

Organizers of the No Kings movement say they are responding to attacks on free speech, the detention of political opponents, and what they call the administration’s growing defiance of the courts. The group’s website frames the protest as a rejection of “thrones, crowns, and kings,” and a reclaiming of the American flag as a symbol of democracy rather than political dominance.

The event remained peaceful throughout, and organizers emphasized a commitment to nonviolent action and de-escalation.

More information about the No Kings movement is available at nokings.org.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team ProtestersNo KingsNo Kings, No TyrantsDowntown South BendThe Morris Performing Arts Center
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell