Thousands of South Bend protesters join national ‘No Kings’ demonstration

Nearly 2,000 demonstrators gathered Saturday afternoon in Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza as part of the nationwide No Kings protest, a coordinated day of action opposing what organizers describe as rising authoritarianism under President Donald Trump.

The South Bend protest coincided with Flag Day and a military parade in Washington, D.C., celebrating both the Army’s 250th birthday and the president’s 79th. While the parade drew criticism from some historians and military leaders for resembling displays more typical of authoritarian regimes, the South Bend event emphasized peace, community, and civic engagement.

Participants lined downtown streets with signs, while live music, food vendors, and speeches created a festival-like atmosphere with a political message. The protest was one of several across the country, including events in Niles, Michigan; Warsaw, Indiana; and St. Joseph, Michigan.

Ryan Hill, a Democratic Party organizer in St. Joseph County, addressed the crowd and encouraged attendees to stay politically active beyond the event.

“We need people using apps like Five Calls,” Hill said. “You don’t call and be angry or abusive, but you call and make yourself be heard to our state representatives and to our national representatives.”

Hill also noted the significance of protests reaching smaller towns and rural communities where progressive voices often feel isolated.

“Those people are there in communities like Knox, and Warsaw, and Niles, and Lakeville, and North Liberty,” he said. “They're there. It’s just, they need support to come out.”

Organizers of the No Kings movement say they are responding to attacks on free speech, the detention of political opponents, and what they call the administration’s growing defiance of the courts. The group’s website frames the protest as a rejection of “thrones, crowns, and kings,” and a reclaiming of the American flag as a symbol of democracy rather than political dominance.

The event remained peaceful throughout, and organizers emphasized a commitment to nonviolent action and de-escalation.

More information about the No Kings movement is available at nokings.org.