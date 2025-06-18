© 2025 WVPE
Redman says Rokita lacks standing to bring ICE-related suit

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 18, 2025 at 4:44 PM EDT
St. Joseph Circuit Judge John Broden questions Michael Smyth, attorney for St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman, during a hearing Wednesday over Redman's motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. The suit alleges Redman has violated a state law by prohibiting staff from communicating with federal immigration officials when undocumented immigrants wind up in the jail.
After a hearing Wednesday, a St. Joseph County judge will take 60 days to decide whether Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s immigration-related lawsuit against Sheriff Bill Redman can continue.

Rokita sued the sheriff in January, alleging he violated a state law by prohibiting staff from telling Immigration and Customs Enforcement when undocumented immigrants wind up in the jail.

Redman has filed a motion to dismiss the suit, arguing that Rokita lacks standing to bring the suit because the state has not suffered injury, a requirement to have standing, according to the Indiana Constitution. Attorney Michael Smyth argued for the dismissal at a hearing Wednesday before St. Joseph Circuit Judge John Broden.

“Our Supreme Court has held, unequivocally, that injury is a constitutionally irreducible minimum requirement for standing," Smyth said. "Because the attorney general lacks standing, this court should grant the motion to dismiss.”

Smyth also argued that Redman has told Rokita he has no policy prohibiting staff from communicating with ICE on such matters. But Rokita’s attorney, Deputy Attorney General Blake Lanning, said the department has an effective policy through “pattern and practice.”

Broden said he will rule on whether the case can proceed within 60 days, or by Aug. 18.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Attorney General Todd RokitaSt. Joseph County Sheriff Bill RedmanImmigration and Customs EnforcementICEjailundocumented immigrants
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott