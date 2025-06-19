© 2025 WVPE
RV lifestyle show features Elkhart as destination on Saturday

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 19, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT
Patrice McCabe, driving, and her husband Kevin McCabe, hosts of the Discovery Channel show, "RV There Yet?" drive through downtown Elkhart recently as they shoot up episode. It will air this Saturday (June 21) at 8:30 a.m.
Provided
Patrice McCabe, driving, and her husband Kevin McCabe, hosts of the Discovery Channel show, "RV There Yet?" drive through downtown Elkhart recently as they shoot up episode. It will air this Saturday (June 21) at 8:30 a.m.

Elkhart is known as the world capital of where RVs are made, but a TV show’s next episode will feature the city as a place to visit in an RV.

The Discovery Channel show “RV There Yet?” chronicles the RV lifestyle of husband and wife Kevin and Patrice McCabe. Their destinations this season have included Georgia, Nebraska, Paris (Tennessee, that is) and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Saturday morning at 8:30, they’ll show viewers their visit to Elkhart. Levon Johnson, president and CEO of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, credited an official at the RV Technical Institute for suggesting they come.

Johnson says he was happy to give the show’s producers a list of people and places to visit.

“Any time we get the chance to tell the story of Elkhart, the South Bend-Elkhart region, Bristol, it’s important to us," Johnson said.

But Johnson says he declined their request to rank the list because he always likes to hear what visitors like most instead.

“For the follow-up I asked what was the thing that you were most excited about, and both of them said, ‘We gotta get out of Elkhart because every place that we’ve eaten, the food is absolutely outstanding, and we’re going to put on a whole bunch of weight if we stay too much longer.”
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team RVsElkhartDiscovery Channel
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
