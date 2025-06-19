RV lifestyle show features Elkhart as destination on Saturday

Elkhart is known as the world capital of where RVs are made, but a TV show’s next episode will feature the city as a place to visit in an RV.

The Discovery Channel show “RV There Yet?” chronicles the RV lifestyle of husband and wife Kevin and Patrice McCabe. Their destinations this season have included Georgia, Nebraska, Paris (Tennessee, that is) and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Saturday morning at 8:30, they’ll show viewers their visit to Elkhart. Levon Johnson, president and CEO of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, credited an official at the RV Technical Institute for suggesting they come.

Johnson says he was happy to give the show’s producers a list of people and places to visit.

“Any time we get the chance to tell the story of Elkhart, the South Bend-Elkhart region, Bristol, it’s important to us," Johnson said.

But Johnson says he declined their request to rank the list because he always likes to hear what visitors like most instead.

“For the follow-up I asked what was the thing that you were most excited about, and both of them said, ‘We gotta get out of Elkhart because every place that we’ve eaten, the food is absolutely outstanding, and we’re going to put on a whole bunch of weight if we stay too much longer.”