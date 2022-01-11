-
The recreational vehicle industry has set yet another monthly shipment record. According to the RV Industry Association’s latest survey of manufacturers,…
COVID-19 concerns have cancelled the Elkhart RV Dealer Open House for the second year in a row. According to the RV Industry Association, THOR Industries…
The Recreational Vehicle Industry Association is reporting its best July shipment numbers on record. According to the association’s monthly survey,…
Northern Indiana is adding another recreational vehicle maker to what is known as the “RV Capital of the World.” Ember Recreational Vehicles announced it…
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that the city of Sturgis will receive economic development grants to fund two recreational vehicle…
The pandemic has driven many to seek outdoor activities and safer ways to travel, causing demand for recreational vehicles to soar. Now, the RV Industry…
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Economists are warning that a downturn in shipments of recreational vehicles from the northern Indiana "RV Capital of the World"…