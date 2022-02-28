RV Industry Association starts 2022 with record January shipments

The RV Industry Association is reporting a strong start to 2022.

According to the association’s January survey , manufacturers had shipped more than 53,290 recreational vehicles by the end of the month.

That’s 16 percent more than last January’s 45,930, and the best January shipment numbers on record.

The association reported 2021 as its best year for RV shipments, following a 13-month streak of monthly shipping records.

Last month, RVIA spokesperson Monika Geraci said the association’s forecast predicted that 2022 would be another record year, with 614,000 shipments anticipated by the end of the year.

