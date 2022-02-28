© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

RV Industry Association starts 2022 with record January shipments

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published February 28, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST
RVJan22.png
RVIA
/

The RV Industry Association is reporting a strong start to 2022.

According to the association’s January survey, manufacturers had shipped more than 53,290 recreational vehicles by the end of the month.

That’s 16 percent more than last January’s 45,930, and the best January shipment numbers on record.

The association reported 2021 as its best year for RV shipments, following a 13-month streak of monthly shipping records.

Last month, RVIA spokesperson Monika Geraci said the association’s forecast predicted that 2022 would be another record year, with 614,000 shipments anticipated by the end of the year.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here. 

Tags

WVPE News RV Industry AssociationRV shipmentRVsLocal
Gemma DiCarlo
Gemma DiCarlo comes to Indiana by way of Athens, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and certificates in New Media and Sustainability. She has radio experience from her time as associate producer of Athens News Matters, the flagship public affairs program at WUGA-FM.
See stories by Gemma DiCarlo